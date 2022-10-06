Ask any reporter or public watchdog dealing with federal agencies and they will tell you the Freedom of Information Act is an invaluable tool to ensure government transparency and accountability. They can also share stories of dealing with mind-numbing bureaucracy and yearslong waits.

The 55-year-old law remains powerful but flawed, with disclosure from some agencies only coming after legal action, an unacceptable barrier to what must be readily available public information.

