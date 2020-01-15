The impeachment of an American president is a tragedy, one that should not be made worse by a sham trial in the Senate.
Americans of all parties need a complete and fair vetting of whether President Donald Trump abused his power, by pressuring Ukraine to produce political dirt on a rival, and obstructed Congress from investigating. Some believe Trump has been treated unfairly. Now that he’s officially impeached by the House, the Senate is an opportunity to provide a fair trial. But that won’t be done by short-circuiting the process. A sham trial could actually hurt Trump’s standing with the 10 to 15% of undecided voters. Compromising the Senate trial, and the obligation of Congress to impartially judge whether a president broke the law and jeopardized national security, would be the greater injustice. That would be unfair to 329 million other Americans who are already skeptical about the ability of Congress to place country over party.
They deserve a fair and thorough impeachment trial reflecting the gravity of what’s at stake.
— The Seattle Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.