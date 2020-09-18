The White House is letting petty politics squander an opportunity to show global leadership in the pandemic.
By refusing to participate in a multinational alliance working on ways to share and distribute vaccines where most needed, the U.S. is not only coming across as selfish, but it is creating a leadership void that may be filled by rivals.
At least 78 developed countries and economies are participating in the alliance, called Covax. Together, they are working on ways to allocate coronavirus vaccines. Historically, the U.S. has been a leader in global health and vaccine programs, sharing expertise and wealth, asserting leadership and building enormous goodwill.
Nations must take a holistic view of what’s at stake. If successful vaccines go mostly to people and places with wealth and power, instead of those who need it most to stop the spread, the pandemic and economic crises will drag on longer.
President Donald Trump set back efforts to cooperate when he announced recently that the U.S. will not participate in Covax because the World Health Organization is involved.
The White House should reconsider before the Sept. 18 deadline to pledge support for Covax.
Congress should also assert that the U.S. continues to support multilateral responses to global health crises.
— The Seattle Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.