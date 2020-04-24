As coronavirus exploded nationwide without a strong federal response, many governorsstepped up. Sweeping state-level orders to shutter schools, ban gatherings and stay home from nonessential tasks tamped down the catastrophe. These restrictions remain essential to public hwealth. But the nation’s eyes have turned longingly to the resumption of socializing and capitalism. In the absence of coherent national policy, it is incumbent on every state’s leadership to map a safe route back to business.
Washington’s decision to coordinate the state’s reopening decision with those in Oregon and California was a shrewd move in several ways.
The states share the Interstate 5 corridor, access to the Pacific Ocean and immense economic overlap, so pooling coronavirus data and decision-making resources to craft a plan makes sense. The Western States Pact also potentially can combine purchasing powers of the three states for economies of scale on key supplies, such as the masks, gowns and gloves hospitals need.
And if social restrictions are generally the same in all three states, there will be little opening for flouters to exploit differences in rules by hopping borders.
Lastly, the coalition-building puts more political pressure on the federal government to respond to states’ needs.
The Western States Pact does not solve every problem. Only federal authority can mobilize the defense supply chain to manufacture more coronavirus supplies. Widespread testing is needed on a national level, not a regional one.
And each state has unique concerns to weigh.
But, by actively working together, the states can more powerfully and efficiently handle their common mission. In the absence of the federal action America needs, it’s the strongest way for the West Coast to find the road back to normalcy.
— The Seattle Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.