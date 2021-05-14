The far right’s undermining of American elections is an ongoing threat to the nation’s future. An Arizona state Senate-commissioned “audit” of November ballots is not just a regional farce, but an escalation against democratic processes.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman correctly sounded the alarm last week that this mishandling of ballots and election records must be rejected nationally.
Republican-controlled legislatures in Florida, Iowa, Texas, Georgia and elsewhere are dangerously politicizing elections management by ratcheting up voting restrictions and limiting how officials can help people cast ballots.
Still, Arizona’s move stands out as egregious. The GOP Senate leadership trampled elections guidelines and common sense with a legislative subpoena for 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots. That gave private contractor Cyber Ninjas a mission to reveal vote irregularities — in a state where 10,457 votes helped decide the presidential election.
Cyber Ninjas is no impartial referee. Its CEO fed the election-conspiracy lies that former President Donald Trump used to whip up the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Yet the private company got total authority to rifle through the actual ballots and 400 voting machines from the election. The county’s chain of custody was shattered when it ought to have been carefully preserved.
Whatever Cyber Ninjas purports to find from such tainted evidence cannot be trusted. As Wyman said on CNN, it’s the elections equivalent of stomping through a crime scene.
No state should accept the idea of forking over the only copy of politically charged records to a private operator to destroy trust in the outcome. In practice, Arizona has invented a process for legislators to throw out election results with impunity — even when the results have already undergone meticulous recounts.
Arizona’s dubious “audit” breaches what should be regarded as a sacred trust of state and county officials conducting elections and counting votes through transparent public policy. All Americans should have accessible and trustable elections overseen with impartiality. Injecting political hardball into ballot counting must not become the new normal in any state.
The good news for the right: There's a new case of a dead person voting in 2020.
The bad news for the right: The ballot came from a Trump supporter who cast a ballot for his dead wife -- whom he's also accused of murdering.
By now, everyone has heard about the stupid effort to recount 2.1m votes in Arizona and all of the wacky conspiracy theories – including subjecting ballots to UV light, searching for “folds” in the ballots and searching for bamboo fibers in ballots. Election administration experts – who usually go out of their way to be non-partisan – have raised alarms about the process.
Jennifer Morrell, a former elections official from Colorado, specializes in the machinery of elections – the technology, the counting procedures and all the other wonky things that make elections run smoothly was on the floor observing the counting as a representative of the Arizona secretary of state’s office. She is not a flame-throwing partisan.
One of the biggest red flags for her came not during the counting, but afterwards, when workers entered the aggregated total tallies from counts into computers. Morrell was deeply worried that there was only a single person responsible for entering the data and no one to check that they weren’t inadvertently entering a wrong number or accidentally switching the candidates. “There’s nobody verifying what they entered was correct. There’s no reading out. These are things that you would typically see in an election office whether they were doing an audit, recount, where you want some sort of quality control mechanism in place,” she said.
Morrell also expressed concern with the procedures in place to keep a baseline count of the ballots being handled across the audit. If a box of ballots says it has a certain number of ballots in it, workers should count when they open the box to make sure that there’s actually that number of ballots in there. And when ballots leave each station, they should also ensure that all of the ballots are accounted for. Not every station in the audit is doing that.”
Aside from ballot counting, auditors are also performing a so-called forensic analysis of the ballot paper. The whole thing looks very hi-tech and official – ballots are photographed and then placed under a sophisticated-looking machine with microscopic cameras that is supposed to give a detailed analysis of the ballots. Jovan Pulitzer, a failed inventor and conspiracy theorist, is reportedly helping auditors with this portion of their review. He purports to have developed technology that can detect fraudulent ballots by looking for folds in the paper, as well as analyzing whether the ballots were marked by a human or a machine, the latter of which is, in his view, suspicious.
Adrian Fontes, the former Maricopa county recorder who oversaw the 2020 election, said this process wouldn’t tell the auditors anything. If ballots arrive at an election office damaged, he said, they are duplicated electronically and then printed out with machine-made marks. This isn’t a sign of fraud – it’s a sign the process is working.
Tammy Patrick, a former Maricopa county election official who now works with election administrators across the country as a senior adviser at the Democracy Fund, also noted that folds in a ballot don’t tell you anything about a ballot’s authenticity.
