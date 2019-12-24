Editor: Congratulations to Lake Havasu City on a great Veteran’s Day parade.
There must have been participants from every Lake Havasu civic and school organization, service group, vehicle and recreational club, motorcyclist, ATV, jeeps, school band groups, fire and police departments, city government reps, youngsters and oldsters alike. Thanks for an entertaining voluntary show of appreciation to our special veterans! Even a group of well-behaved dogs (with their owners), proudly joined the parade. Great community display!
The Seuberts
Winter Visitors from Iowa
