Before disrupting the lives of about 100 Virginia National Guard members by sending them to Texas for a month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday got what he wanted out of the deployment: a photo op.

Standing with troops in uniform, the governor had his chance to play at commander-in-chief as he entertains the possibility of a White House run, in 2024 or in the future. Though he says he’s focused exclusively on Virginia, actions such as this suggest otherwise.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.