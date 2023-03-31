One small but important aspect of changing the conversation about mental health in this country is the need to remove the stigma around seeking help. In far too many corners, seeking treatment or counseling is considered a sign of weakness, something to be pitied, an indication of fragility.

That’s why it was heartening to see the reaction when newly elected U.S. Sen. John Fetterman announced in mid-February that he had checked himself into a hospital for treatment for clinical depression. The largely supportive reaction from both sides of the political aisle, even amid the perpetual rancor in the nation’s capital, offers some hope that times — and minds — may be changing for the good.

