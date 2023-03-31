One small but important aspect of changing the conversation about mental health in this country is the need to remove the stigma around seeking help. In far too many corners, seeking treatment or counseling is considered a sign of weakness, something to be pitied, an indication of fragility.
That’s why it was heartening to see the reaction when newly elected U.S. Sen. John Fetterman announced in mid-February that he had checked himself into a hospital for treatment for clinical depression. The largely supportive reaction from both sides of the political aisle, even amid the perpetual rancor in the nation’s capital, offers some hope that times — and minds — may be changing for the good.
Fetterman, 53 and in his first Senate term, suffered a stroke last May shortly before the Democratic primary in Pennsylvania. He won the primary and the general election even though the stroke caused a lingering auditory processing disorder that makes him reliant on closed captioning when talking to other people.
In February, Fetterman’s office announced that he had checked himself into Walter Reed Medical Center on Feb. 15, seeking treatment for clinical depression. More than a month after entering the hospital for treatment, Fetterman remains there, where his aides say he works regularly and continues to have daily briefings.
Clinical depression, or major depression, is one of the most prevalent mental health issues in the United States; the National Institutes of Health reports it affects approximately 8% of the population, or more than 21 million Americans.
Fetterman’s decision to seek treatment is what people with depression should do. And by making that choice public, he may well help others struggling with mental illness to reach out for help.
Politically, however, the decision was a risky one. Republicans savaged Fetterman on the campaign trail following his stroke, the effects of which were obvious in the run-up to November’s election. Checking into a hospital for mental health treatment might have invited further ridicule.
But aside from a few contemptible voices, the overwhelming response was one of support, concern and compassion — from Fetterman’s fellow Democrats and from some leading Republicans.
Politicians — like most people — are a wary bunch, never eager to show vulnerability. But it is a sign of strength to know one’s limits. One hopes Fetterman’s decision can be an example to the American people, especially our youth, that seeking help is courageous, not cowardice.
