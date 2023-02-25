One of the lingering — and potentially disastrous — effects of the COVID pandemic is that more parents are reluctant to have their children vaccinated against what used to be common childhood diseases, as well as against flu and the mutating coronavirus strains.
These diseases are nothing to play around with, especially when it comes to young children. Government and public health officials should make it a priority to spread the word that vaccines save lives. Failing to have children vaccinated can have serious consequences for those children and for others around them.
Already, some states have serious outbreaks of measles and chickenpox among children. Thanks to the development and widespread use of vaccines, today’s parents may have had little experience with these diseases.
Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, measles killed about 500 Americans each year, mostly children. Many others were left with lasting problems including blindness and neurological damage. Before the vaccine became available in 1995, chickenpox led to amputations and to deaths of infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. Many older adults now are plagued with recurring bouts of painful shingles, a result of having chickenpox as a child. Nor are these diseases totally eradicated. All it takes is a few unvaccinated people who interact closely, and these lurking pathogens can start to spread. Ninety percent of people who come into contact with someone who has measles will fall ill — if those people don’t have the immunity two doses of MMR vaccine provide.
A few states allow exemptions for “philosophical” reasons. Making it too easy for parents to opt out of vaccines for their children is dangerous, for their children and for those who aren’t vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons.
We need a robust campaign to help parents understand the importance of getting their children vaccinated against childhood diseases, and to get the word out that vaccines are safe. Leaders should work with state and local public health officials to spread the word that vaccines work. How tragic for a child to die or be permanently damaged by a disease that could so easily have been prevented.
