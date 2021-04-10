Racist and sexist speech and discriminatory actions have no place in America’s Navy, and the service branch is mounting a determined campaign to root them out. That’s the strong message from the Navy’s comprehensive new study of diversity and equality — or the lack thereof — in the ranks.
The study’s frank findings and thoughtful recommendations make a promising start toward confronting the discrimination, hate speech and hostile environments that persist despite years of reform efforts. Changing military culture can be tough.
Adm. Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, acknowledged that the Navy has “fallen short” in the past by denying full opportunities “on the basis of race, sexual orientation, sexual identity, gender or creed.” He said the Navy should be a “shining example” of an inclusive workforce.
Working toward that goal will be good for the Navy, making it stronger and more effective. By acting on this study, the Navy really can be a “shining example.”
— The Virginian-Pilot
