The “nation’s doctor” is on a campaign to combat what he calls an epidemic of loneliness and isolation taking its toll on roughly half the people in the United States. His call to action to “mend the social fabric of our nation” deserves broad support, from government, professionals and institutions — and from each of us.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, whose job is to give Americans the best scientific information about improving health and reducing the risk of illness, started warning about the dangers of loneliness before covid hit. Now, he says, the crisis is more urgent.
Research tells us that loneliness can cause or worsen cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression and anxiety. The effect of loneliness on a person can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It can be worse than obesity and lack of exercise.
That’s not to downplay the devastating effects of loneliness on emotional and mental health. Murthy makes the case that the prevalent American attitude toward people’s mental or psychological state makes things worse. Too often, such problems are dismissed as a choice or personal flaw. There’s still a stigma attached to seeking help for mental-health problems.
Getting the word out about how widespread and real such problems are, and what serious effects they can have, is an essential part of bringing the epidemic under control.
Why is loneliness such a growing problem? People most likely to struggle with loneliness and isolation are having financial problems, in poor health or living alone. Yet, even though more older people live alone and are somewhat isolated, young adults are more likely to say they feel lonely.
Our technology, the internet and especially social media are major factors. Social media, if used wisely, can help people stay connected to family and friends. Too often, though, the interactions on social media take the place of or interfere with face-to-face relationships. Social media can also make people feel they don’t measure up to what may seem like the perfect lives of others, and it is used to bully people.
Each of us should make more effort to put down that phone or walk away from that computer and spend time talking with and listening to friends, family and new acquaintances. The problem is serious, and the need is urgent.
