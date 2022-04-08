United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres didn’t mince words in responding to the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which shows global warming is on track to blow past a critical 2.7-degree Fahrenheit limit by the end of this decade unless countries make swift and dramatic cuts in fossil fuel emissions.
Guterres said the assessment revealed a “litany of broken climate promises” and “empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world.” He said government and business leaders who claim they are committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions are lying. “And the results will be catastrophic.” He cast blame on high-polluting countries and corporations that are “choking our planet, based on their vested interests and historic investments in fossil fuels.”
His remarks stand out because of how sharply they contrast with the complacency shown by most world leaders, even as they are confronted with yet another harrowing climate assessment that demands immediate action.
But little urgency to scale up our response is evident in the U.S., where President Biden’s climate agenda is stalled while he releases oil from the nation’s strategic reserve and pledges to boost natural gas exports to Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The solutions are, at this point, obvious. Stop burning fossil fuels. End the construction and operation of coal, oil and natural gas infrastructure. Dramatically accelerate the switch to clean renewable energy. Cut greenhouse-gas emissions nearly in half by 2030 and get to net zero by mid-century.
The report, written by hundreds of scientists and approved by 195 nations, does not single out individual countries. But the United States has spewed more cumulative planet-warming pollution than any other nation. Globally, the top 10% of households with the highest emissions per capita generate as much as 45% of the pollution, the report says, while poorer nations and people that are least responsible for the climate crisis stand to suffer most.
These next few years are critical and will determine how severe global warming will become.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.