Editor: Onions to those officials who allowed spring breakers to come in to Lake Havasu City; what were they thinking? In the Albertsons parking lot, I saw a car load of spring breakers roll down the windows and start coughing like it was a joke. This type of action should be stopped by our Lake Havasu City Police Department. Did you see where the Colorado River Indian Tribes are shutting down the river and the ramps on tribal land? In Parker. I think it’s great.
Theresa Hickman
Lake Havasu City
