Editor: I would like to ask are mayor why he can’t put a simple order into effect and tell the people of our beautiful city to put a mask and gloves on when they go out side for two weeks, and for the leadership of our city to open a place like a food bank and give out mask and gloves. Our city can find the money somewhere — take it out of the money they get for traffic fines — and save lives. Life is something you don’t get back, and there have been two people die here. What does it take before the people of our city will pay attention.
Theresa Hickman
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.