Editor: In response to Robert Leicher: Sir, I think you should read the Two plus Four Treaty. signed on Sept. 12, 1990. That was the policy put into place by Russia (The Soviet Union), United States, Great Britain and France. This was done for the reunification of Germany, when the Soviet Union was falling apart and a new government was not in place. After you do that look at a map of NATO in 1990, 2000, 2010, and 2020. Then take a look at a map of the Warsaw Pact in 1990.
Also look at the amount of complaints filed by Russia against so called violations. We technically did not violate the treaty. However in the spirit and the trust that Russia expected of us is a matter of opinion. As a historian I cannot in the time allotted explain to you Russian history. However almost every country in western Europe invaded Russia at one time or another. I may have an insight into the Russian psyche but probably not. In summation I’m worried about nuclear war. and anyone I speak with knows nothing about the two plus four treaty, and the complaints filled by Russia. Perilous times we live in. I do not make policy. However I suffer its consequences.
