Editor: In response to the articles I have read on higher sewer rates for apartment buildings. Years ago I thought about this problem. Meter every separate apartment in the complex. Start with new construction put it in the codes. Retrofit fit old apartments with government grants as a part of the costs. That will cover the costs of higher water and sewer rates for the owners. some will say it cant be done, it can. people who live in apartments can be aware of water conservation also.
Thomas Benson
Lake Havasu City
