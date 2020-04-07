Editor: Coronavirus. It scares me. It scares everyone. I’ve tried to gain as much information as I can about what we can do to combat this killer virus. Here is the main thing I learned: testing is the key to defeating this health crisis. If we don’t test, we don’t know who has the virus, or who has it but doesn’t have symptoms and thus can spread the disease without knowing. We must test to see who has the virus! But the federal government not only has not provided testing kits and guidance but instead made unnecessary rules at the beginning of this virus crisis that has made testing more difficult. I hope that is changing. Doctors and organizations that ignore federal rules have been doing independent coronavirus testing in spite of the government “red tape.” Heaven help us if this is the best our government can do.
Thomas Boufford
Prescott
(0) comments
