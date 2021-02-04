Editor: It’s no surprise that the government rollout of the vaccine is not going well. Too many rules developed by elected officials and a useless media spewing mistruths and lies about the program are the biggest problem. After all, these same government officials can not manage a motor vehicle department, unemployment department, the Veterans Administration, highway department or any other government function. Why should the vaccine program be different. Get the elected officials out of the process, get the biased media to shut up and just print accurate useful information, that alone will be a big improvement, then the front line workers can start working on solving day to day issues with the program. And now with Joe in office we can expect new efforts from the feds to control and manage our medical system. Just think what that will be like? And no, it’s not President Trump’s fault. These problems with government programs existed long before he came to office.
Thomas Boyd
Lake Havasu City
