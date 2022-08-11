Editor: Lately I have been studying just how important “Leadership” really is. We have had great Generals who have led men into battle where they could possibly die. We have had great business leaders who have taken broken down companies and turned them into a financial success. We have had coaches who have taken the most unlikely team to win and turned them into a group holding the golden trophy.
But you know what; and this is of course just my opinion — What leadership traits did people like John F. Kennedy have to make us want to go to the moon and back. And what leadership characteristics made it possible for Ronald Reagan to make the statement “tear down this wall” without making an enemy so angry they threaten to go to war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.