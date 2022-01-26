Editor: I understand the Democrats are looking for candidates for the 2024 Presidential election. I have a suggestion that will motivate all their progressive voters. How about Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton or Hillary and Bernie. Either way will insure a Republican victory and probably save the country from socialism.
Thomas Kackert
Lake Havasu City
