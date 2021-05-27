Editor: Kudos for the editorial pointing out the need for a road bypass on the east side of Lake Havasu City to relieve congestion on State Route 95. That idea has been floating around Havasu for years. Let’s hope it doesn’t meet a dead end like the second bridge to the island. By the way, whatever happened to the $2 million paid by McCulloch to help fund that bridge?
Thomas Kackert
Lake Havasu City
