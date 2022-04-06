Editor: I’m writing this at 7:30 on Tuesday night. I live off Acoma Boulevard in a single family residential neighborhood. My daily mail delivery is still not here. It almost never arrives before 5 p.m. — and usually after 6 p.m.
This is not acceptable for me, not to mention the carriers who must deliver mail after dark. This is both bad business and dangerous for the carriers and must be improved.
