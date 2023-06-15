Editor: Michael Reagan’s column, “AOC and the war on our appliances,” is the worst form of public irresponsibility. Ignoring the existential threat facing humanity is bad enough, but spreading such thoughtless antagonism increases the odds that children born this decade will face environmental catastrophes in their lifetimes. Preventing global temperature rise, which all evidence indicates could be a tipping point beyond which cycles like ice-sheet collapse and permafrost thaw will lead to irreversible feedback loops, shouldn’t be a Red or Blue issue but a goal all of us prioritize. The true conservatism that the columnist’s father advanced so ably would never take such reckless risks with the only life-support system all God’s creatures depend on. Cynically opposing the efforts of better-informed leaders only increases the chances of the worst effects of climate change diminishing our nation’s security along with world stability, and senselessly risks ruin of the environment our grandchildren will inherit. Nothing else, least of all mere cooktops, comes close to mattering as much as that.
Tim Clark
(0) comments
