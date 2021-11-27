Apparently many people don’t know about workplace harassment. If you tell an off-color joke (or issue a cartoon video like Rep. Paul Gosar did) between you and me — but someone else sees it too and they are offended — it is harassment.
The video, depicting the murder of a fellow member of Congress, is no different (it’s even worse). Ask any lawyer. And that has nothing to do with immigration (Gosar’s excuse), the Jan. 6 riots (that many Democrats in the House pointed to in testimony), nor is it about party politics.
It was not only a cartoon, and people have been fired for less.
As of last week, Gosar was re-tweeting and still not apologizing, in the wake of his censure.
• SUICIDE — I read with interest a recent article about suicide prevention efforts here in Arizona. An old friend of mine from high school sadly took the same route last month, to the shock and horror of his family and friends. He had been handed career and personal challenges he deemed too much to handle.
Please know, everyone, the act of taking your own life is never the answer. Never. There is nothing so bad or wrong that you cannot get through, especially with help.
Hope always exists.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
