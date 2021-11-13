“Don’t horde money, buy gold,” is what friends of mine have been saying for years. And you’ve likely heard this in recent radio commercials.
What I had passed off as an end-of-times theory, maybe even a conspiracy theory, goes like this: if the dollar collapses, gold and silver will be the only currencies worth anything.
Thus, you (we) must prepare for the worst, right?
I passed it off as, “That will never happen.”
Rewind to news that China has been growing its economy by leaps and bounds by purposely deflating its currency. The idea, in practice, has resulted in China’s exports being worth more. This began more than 10 years ago, however, and the end of the world has not “happened.”
Still, we have seen reports of the U.S. dollar’s value dropping, time and again. Whether that is helping us like it has China remains to be seen; however, noting that the world economy’s challenges led Russia and China to call years ago for a One World Currency — other than the U.S. dollar — made me think twice.
Then, I saw that foreign countries are buying up gold holdings like there is no tomorrow. Could the U.S. dollar fully collapse? I suppose so. Should we put our eggs in multiple baskets or another basket?
I still am skeptical. Add into this the news that President Joe Biden has proposed giving the IRS more information on personal bank accounts. The crux here is that the federal government wants to see what people have, … so they know who to audit? Or so they know how many “rich” people truly exist? One person I know related it to the fact that we really never “own” our property. We pay property taxes and, if we do not, the land/house can be taken.
Always the skeptic, it gave me pause when I saw that Biden item being reported by the Wall Street Journal and NPR, among other credible news sites.
Is that what tax reform looks like? A money grab?
Why do so many things seem like trends toward socialism or worse? Invasion of privacy? Get out your crystal ball and tell me what you think. While you’re doing that, consider the irony that Biden becoming president was a call for change. Considering what’s happening in Congress right now, I am not sure all of the Democrats got that email.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper with Today’s News-Herald. He is a former Lake Havasu City resident.
Quote: "Considering what’s happening in Congress right now, I am not sure all of the Democrats got that email." End quote. Amen
