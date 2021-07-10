Covid-19 is kind of the gift that keeps on giving. Consider this timeline:
• Spring 2021 — the rates of infection start to decrease, locally, from hundreds to very low double-digits a day.
• June 15 — Gov. Doug Ducey issues an executive order banning masks at schools, among other things.
• The state Legislature passes the 2021-22 budget for Arizona. In it is this: “Notwithstanding any other law or order, a county, city, town, school district governing board or charter school governing body may not require the use of face coverings by students or staff during school hours and on school property; and a school district or charter school may not require a student or teacher to receive a vaccine for covid-19 or to wear a face covering to participate in in-person instruction.”
• In July, health officials decry the above, concerned that these measures could prolong the pandemic in Arizona.
• Reports indicate the covid-19 delta variant has come to Arizona. The CDC says the prior vaccines are doing a good job of warding off the illness when it comes to the variants.
• Friday, July 9, the state and local health departments report a “bump” in positive covid-19 cases. Most “positives” are reportedly people who were previously unvaccinated; some in Arizona and elsewhere who have become sick were already vaccinated.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relaxing its covid guidelines, issues its opinion on Friday that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks.
Folks, I hated the shutdown as much as the next guy. I also detest having to wear a mask, though I still do when in public. What I am seeing here is that the CDC continues to confuse people.
I also see this “bump” in the number of cases since Fourth of July as a replay of Christmas and New Years; people want to celebrate and because they’re so tired of masks, for instance, they throw caution to the wind. I’ve heard time and again, “It’s over.”
The government is not here to help you. They will not mandate anything. This is where previously mentioned “personal responsibility” needs to kick in.
Are you nervous? Wear a mask. Get the vaccine. Stay home or, at least, socially distance. The coronavirus is not going away. Some of our adaptations of 2020 must remain.
I was wrong; covid isn’t a gift, it is the deadbeat relative who won’t go away.
If anything, this covid timeline and its implications show the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over, expecting different results.
Think about it.
