I wonder sometimes about, let’s call it, a theory I heard many years ago: What Wall Street does is an indicator of what is to come in six months or so.
Looking at how parts of the markets work — read “futures” here — that is understandable. Those who trade in futures (pork bellies?) are hedging what the prices will be in the future. I wonder about it, watching my 401k dip at times, while investors walk the stairs of the stock market like drunken sailors. I cannot find online or in my memory concrete proof that Wall Street’s rises and dips play out six or 12 months hence. Again, it is a theory. The only comparables would be what the stocks did during President Donald Trump’s time in office as well as what they did on Nov. 26.
For the Trump effect, stocks/indexes reached record territory — regularly blowing the top off for new highs. If they were forecasting 12 months out, that plays into my theory that the president who follows something like that gets to take credit for the jobs created, etc. This can also be observed in the years of Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama.
My other example happened Friday, when the markets on Wall Street plunged more than 900 points on news there’s a new variant of covid first detected in South Africa and apparently spreading the globe.
That is a look into a crystal ball that says a new variant could cause a host of challenges we have yet to see, beyond the Delta variant … six to 12 months out.
OK, granted it’s a theory. In truth, multiple economic indicators exist beyond the stock market. Some people approach all of this like water or local needs — if water comes out of the tap, there’s no need to worry. If I have a job or we can still buy food, all is great.
As you can see, it is not that simple. Have you heard about the “supply chain” issues? Basically, it is a crisis that’s the result of covid disruptions paired with a boom in demand. A shortage of workers, equipment, and space have only made it worse. What does this have to do with rural Arizona? It could be why it may take three weeks or more for you to get that new “doo-dad” or equipment/device.
My advice? Have a back-up plan … for that Christmas gift or whatever. Another reason to Shop Local, and shop small.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
