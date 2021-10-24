Last week I wrote a column about my dad and heroes. Of course, I anticipated people questioning the definition of what constitutes a hero.
Webster states a hero is “1 : a person admired for great deeds or fine qualities. We study heroes of our nation’s history. 2 : a person who shows great courage. Firefighters are heroes.”
“Kurt” writes: “I am 71 and readily identified with the heroes you described. Since I am older I would have added Arnold Palmer, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Hank Aaron, and Willie Mays. In choosing heroes, character matters. Your choice was outstanding.”
Thank you, Kurt.
Still, I wonder about Chamberlain, for instance. Great — even a legend — on the basketball court; however, isn’t he the one who claimed to have slept with 20,000 women (500 a year) during his career?
Hmmm.
The definition and what makes people great, even a hero, is in the eye of the beholder.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper with Today’s News-Herald. He is a former Lake Havasu City resident.
