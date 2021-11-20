One thing is certain: people’s ideas of fairness, history and who gets health care has changed.
I am referring to the calls for visitors to hospital emergency departments to be staged, the vaccinated over here and the unvaccinated over there. I’ve even seen people say the unvaccinated deserve nothing — or should have to pay out of pocket.
Folks, let’s look at this a different way: not everyone gets a shot for influenza, but everyone gets health care. In fact, taken to the extreme, not everyone buys health insurance, but everyone still gets health care services.
Why should covid be any different?
ON crystal balls and currency: Last week I wrote a column about money, gold and crystal balls. A lot of it was observations — kinda like how the stars align. Regardless, a reader, “Steve,” emailed me that he suggests “a good read and a different perspective on what might happen to the dollar. A book by Jeff Booth titled ‘The Price of Tomorrow,’ (which) is food for thought on the subject.
“His predictions in the book is that we are going to have deflation due to technological advances in everything we consume. Interesting political and monetary times.”
Something Steve added, though, was quite astute: “I was surprised you didn’t touch on the subject of cryptocurrency in your piece. I don’t own any but advocates predict some form of it will become the One World Currency.”
He is correct I did not mention it, but it was for a few reasons. Cryptocurrency, which could also be referred to as digital cash, tokens or “Bitcoin,” is something that is so “volatile” in the markets and “emerging” (my words for it) I did not want to confuse the subject.
But, Steve is correct — it could go global.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
