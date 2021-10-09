This came in from “William” observing television ads for U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema:
“Her term ends in 2025, but it is like she is in an election in November. Daily TV ads, sometimes back to back. Does she have a whole lot of PAC money that must be spent by the end of this year? Did someone run some poll that returned less than stellar reviews of her? I could see Senator Kelly doing this since he is up for re-election in November 2022, but Sinema? … Certainly is turning off me and my wife in considering voting for her in the future. We thought we would get a respite from political ads after November of 2020, but here she is, blanketing TV stations...”
As William concluded: “Overkill to the extreme.”
I placed a few calls to Washington, D.C. seeking answers. No one I could speak with knew what was going on; I’ll look for Sinema’s return phone call. But William is correct, it is as though she is campaigning anew. Maybe they’re hoping Sinema’s success will help Sen. Mark Kelly.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper with Today’s News-Herald. He is a former Lake Havasu City resident.
