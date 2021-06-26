I just don’t get it. Two news releases came through Wednesday about marijuana that left me scratching my head.
The first was strange enough. Seems that multiple “Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with salmonella or aspergillus.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services is advising purchasers to dispose of the products described, according to the news release. They were found in laboratory tests to be positive for salmonella or aspergillus.
Here’s the clincher: “To date, no illnesses have been reported.”
And the illnesses? Diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, and some people may also have nausea, vomiting or a headache.
Sounds like things that smoking marijuana could do anyway, or would be needed for. Still, I guess I’m thinking more about the pot smoker using a “personal” stash, not Grandma who has cancer.
Also, I suppose when they say not to “ingest” these, they could be talking about eating the marijuana.
As for the list of “products” that are suspect: Harvest Platinum, Modern Flower, Sol Flower, Elephant Head, Mohave, Tru Infusion Flower and The Pharm brands.
They really have these names? Huh!
Then there’s the second news release. That one, which we may run on an upcoming health page, points to a bill that Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law recently making it illegal for people to get marijuana cards online. It has to be in-person … and legitimate.
Come on, we’ve heard about it for years; getting a marijuana card was as easy as saying you cannot sleep, have headaches (or some other ailment), through an online chat room, and — boom! — you get a card.
That’s too bad, … making the industry fly right.
You know, I’ve always sided with the people who need these products to help them through cancer or something serious. I long ago drew the line at personal use, however, knowing people (mostly old friends in Colorado who use marijuana) who don’t understand why they can’t keep or get a job.
You can’t make this stuff up.
I still urge everyone to exercise an abundance of caution regarding drugs. Kids this is the wrong road if you’re experimenting with drugs.
Marijuana nowadays, is not what was out there 30 years ago. I hear it is much more powerful. And the illicit drugs that can be laced with fentanyl include things you would think would be OK, such as marijuana or pills that look like prescription meds.
Problem is: they can kill. It is not worth the risk, in any way, shape or form. Another interesting part: Remember the checks on the marijuana system that were promised through the ballot measures? Well, the findings of salmonella came about from ADHS laboratory auditors finding it during routine inspections of marijuana samples.
If you create an industry, it needs to be regulated.
Huh, that I get.
Tim Weideraenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.