The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is warning con artists are posing as government tax collectors to collect money or personal financial information from Arizona residents.
The scam usually starts with a letter from a generic federal, state or local government tax unit, often referred to as the “Tax Processing Unit.” It claims that the consumer has not paid a tax debt in full and, typically, threatens garnishment of wages or a property lien if the consumer does not respond quickly. The letter or call instructs the consumer to take certain steps to avoid such action, such as calling a 1(800) number. The scammer seeks money or the consumer’s personal financial information.
The scams take on different forms, too. Just this week the Courier heard the Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam is back, seeking similar information.
Reminder: You should never give out personal financial information to an unknown contact. Also, do not send money or provide other personal financial information.
Do not call the 800 number and, if you think the letter or call could be real, look up the correct contact information independently and contact them directly yourself.
If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General’s website through azag.gov/contact-us, or call 928-778-1265.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper with Today’s News-Herald. He is a former Lake Havasu City resident.
