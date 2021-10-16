As I think about my father today, on his birthday, one of my fondest memories is of the time Dad and I went to the U.S. Open golf championship. It was 1978 at Cherry Hills in Denver. The pro to see was Jack Nicklaus.
He didn’t win that year — he tied for sixth, but it was amazing. Part of the “amazing” about Nicklaus is how good he is at his sport and how he lives his life.
I would call him a hero.
As I have gotten older I’ve looked for heroes from my generation. The first example that comes to mind is Mike Tyson.
Being a few months older than me, I easily identified with Tyson. His career was remarkable — they did not call him “Iron Mike” for nothing. While I have never been a huge fan of boxing, his ability to win so decisively captured my attention. I can say, “I remember that fight in 1988 when Tyson knocked out Michael Spinks after only 91 seconds in the first round.”
Tyson was the undisputed champion and he was at the pinnacle of his fame and boxing ability.
Sadly, Buster Douglas scored one of the biggest upsets in history with his win over Tyson in 1990. Iron Mike had lost his focus, his marriage had ended in divorce, his contracts were up in the air, ... it was a mess. Fastforward and one recalls the rape conviction, prison time, the Evander Holyfield ear-biting incident, bankruptcy ... you get the idea.
The hero image was beyond tarnished.
What do you need in a role model or hero? Are they people who’ve guided you? How about people like the Fallen 19, the Granite Mountain Hotshots? They rank up there for me. What about a leader or someone not so famous?
Frankly, my dad has not won the Super Bowl. He worked very hard in his career, went when Uncle Sam called, was there when we needed him, and he has always done his best at whatever he has tried. And, I get my work ethic from him too. That counts for a lot for me.
Heroes come in many different forms. Happy birthday, Dad — you are my hero.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper with Today’s News-Herald. He is a former Lake Havasu City resident.
