I’ve heard about only one rattlesnake observed near my house. It apparently visited our driveway while we were away on vacation in 1999. Years later, one of our horses had swelling and two small bites in one of his legs. Might have been a rattler, but we’ll never know for sure. (The horse fully recovered, by the way.) Before and since then, I’ve encountered only a few small, green garden snakes and dozens of kingsnakes. In my experience, once we get warm weather, snakes are apt to come out — mostly in the afternoon and early evening (that’s not to say they stick to that schedule though!).
Quick tips and identifiers:
-Rattlesnakes: If you locate a rattlesnake, call for help and track the movements of the snake until help arrives. Do not attempt to catch or restrain it. Rattlesnakes have a large body with a triangular head and blunt tail with a rattle on the end. This snake is often heard before it is seen, but it does not always rattle. They are venomous and dangerous!
-Gopher snakes: The gopher snake is commonly misidentified as a rattler because of its markings and defensive behavior. Gopher snakes are nonvenomous and have splotchy dark markings on their backs and yellow or brownish coloration with large heads. These snakes are known to hiss loudly, vibrate their tails and flatten their heads when threatened. A common physical trait to easily identify a gopher snake is by the shape of its tail; the tail comes to a point.
-California Kingsnake: The kingsnake is nonvenomous. These snakes often kill and eat other snakes, even venomous ones, including rattlers. Kingsnakes have a number of patterns and color variations. The most common and easily recognizable features in kingsnakes is the banding. They normally have light-colored bands on a darker background; chocolate brown with a cream color band; or black and white bands.
My advice: If you cannot identify the snake, leave it alone and steer clear. If it is a rattlesnake, call your local fire department (seems everyone I called refers incidents such as this to the firemen); however, if it is a kingsnake, leave it alone or relocate it. Kingsnakes are good and help keep the rodent population down.
Tim Weideraenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
