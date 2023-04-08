Arizona’s governor, Katie Hobbs, deserves kudos this week regarding elections. Ever since the 2022 elections came under fire (i.e. Lake & Finchem lawsuits), the accusation had it that Hobbs, then-secretary of state, was the fox guarding the henhouse. The premise was: a secretary of state, who oversees the state’s elections, shouldn’t also be a candidate in that election – in this case, running for governor.
And this week the GOP-led Legislature approved a bill forbidding just that in the future.
The only thing I can think of here is “perception” versus “reality.”
This is because I have learned, in part from Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, that the SOS does not touch ballots. That happens on the county or local levels only, and the secretary of state merely signs off on the collective 15 county boards of supervisors’ election canvassings.
Said another way: Hobbs couldn’t have tweaked the election in her favor – but the perception she could remains.
• DARTS – Gov. Hobbs is making a name for herself. Let’s call her “Hobbs the Merciful,” because of some legislation she has been favoring – but mostly her refusal to allow Death Row executions.
The way I’m hearing it is Hobbs’ lawyers claim Arizona lacks staff with expertise to carry out an execution, though they did three in 2022 under then-Gov. Doug Ducey; was unable to find an IV team to carry out the lethal injection; and doesn’t currently have a contract for a pharmacist to compound the pentobarbital needed for an execution. They added that a top corrections leadership position that’s critical to planning executions remains unfilled.
I don’t agree, and neither did the Arizona Supreme Court this week – declining Wednesday to reschedule an execution initially set for April 6 that looked unlikely to be carried out after Hobbs’ office said the state wasn’t prepared to enforce the death penalty.
The high court has rejected setting a May 1 execution date for prisoner Aaron Gunches (he murdered Ted Price in 2002 near the Phoenix suburb of Mesa).
Meanwhile, Hobbs has ordered a review of the state’s death penalty protocols due to the state’s history of “mismanaging executions,” and vowed not to enforce any death sentences until there’s confidence the state can enforce the death penalty without violating the law.
So the changing of the guard, from Republican governor to Democratic governor, allows for halt-and-review of everything at the newbie’s whims? Arizona, which has 110 prisoners on death row, carried out three executions last year, after a nearly eight-year hiatus brought on by criticism that a 2014 execution was botched and because of difficulties obtaining execution drugs.
And, folks, that was settled long ago; thus, why Arizona could execute three people in 2022.
Darts also go to the state not meeting death penalty protocols, such as the Corrections Department reportedly not reading the warrant of execution to Gunches as required, and not moving Gunches to a “death watch” cell until his execution.
The irony is Gunches wants to die. In November he asked the Supreme Court to issue his execution warrant, saying justice could be served and the victim’s families could get closure.
In his last month in office, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the court for a warrant to execute Gunches, but newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, asked for the warrant to be withdrawn.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
