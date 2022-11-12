I was trying to arrange for a car rental and Googled a major car rental company’s name. I scrolled down and clicked on the first phone number I saw (first red flag; it was a “sponsored” link having nothing to do with the national company, I figured out later).

The lady on the other end of the line (very broken connection) quoted me an amazing price – more than half off even including the insurance (second red flag!). She added that there would be a $300 deposit that I’d get back (somewhat of a red flag, but I don’t rent cars often so I dismissed it).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.