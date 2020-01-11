I read with close interest the news this week of the Navy getting a new USS Arizona.
New U.S. Navy submarines will revive the names of the Arizona and Oklahoma, two of the biggest casualties of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. This time they will be nuclear, Virginia-class attack submarines.
The original battleships were badly damaged during the surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii by Japanese air forces on Dec. 7, 1941.
Most of the Navy’s casualties in the attack were on the two ships docked near Honolulu.
About 1.8 million people annually visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which includes the USS Arizona, USS Oklahoma and USS Utah memorials, six officer bungalows, three mooring quays and the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center — including earlier this month the Pride of Prescott marching band from Prescott High School.
The date will “live in infamy,” and now the Arizona and Oklahoma will live on.
That is a point of pride for me.
Partisan politics
I received a note in the mail a little while back commenting on a column I wrote in November, “Tribal politics has to go.” Toward the end, the writer asked: “Does this mean a change in policy regards to the newspaper’s blanket party endorsements, as was the case in 2018?”
Let’s consider the irony — we regularly hear (equally) from both sides complaining we’re too liberal or too conservative.
Please remember —whether it is about an editorial, column, letter or cartoon — this is the opinions page. And we invite you to write in and express yours.
As for me, I will always tell you like I see it, and that is not a “policy” — which would suggest we always do something on only one side or the other.
Here we go, folks.
The calendar has turned; hold on, it is going to be a bumpy year for politics — no matter which side of the aisle you favor.
Let’s pledge to not be tribal about it though.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
