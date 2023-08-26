Ever wonder just how great the state of Arizona is? How about being home to the most sought-after, bucket list item?
Visiting natural wonders around the world is an experience for travelers. And, though beauty is subjective, guess which one has been dubbed the best?
Based on social media counts, Arizona’s Grand Canyon is at the top of the list (garnering 4.25 million Instagram posts).
Second goes to Table Mountain in South Africa (1.28 million), followed by Halong Bay, Vietnam (1.17 million); the Great Barrier Reef, Australia (989,000); the Matterhorn, Switzerland (969,000); Cliffs of Moher, Ireland (693,000); and Arches National Park, U.S. (663,000).
The list goes on, but know that in our backyard is a world-famous natural wonder. Not going there occasionally is like living in Colorado and not visiting the mountains or Rocky Mountain National Park.
• PARTING SHOT — “Assumptions are made and most assumptions are wrong.” ~ Albert Einstein.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier. He previously worked as editor of Lake Havasu City Herald in the early 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.