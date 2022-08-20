When are we too old to drive? That question has been on my mind for a while now. This is a topic I have written about before. Some people close to me — connections of friends and family — and several others who are relatives of people I consider friends, have faced behind-the-wheel challenges lately.
One is from the Prescott area; “Bob” was driving to his home and ended up dozens of miles away in the opposite direction.
In his case, a right turn rather than a left, took him to Skull Valley and beyond — when he should have finished his trip in Prescott Valley. He was able to call for help.
More recently, “Mary” had a 10-minute drive ahead of her one night and did not arrive home until an additional hour-and-a-half later. She denies it to this day.
Neither showed serious signs this was coming, and it happened because they both did not know where they were or could not recall where to turn, on drives they’d taken countless times before.
This is not meant to pick on those more senior than me. For the record, one of these people is 89 years old, others I am referring to are 93, 72, 84, and one is 65.
First and foremost, there is no magical age at which we lose abilities we once were considered masters of.
Consider the following from a health website, clear indicators when it’s no longer safe to drive a vehicle (or, at least, the beginning of the end):
• Stopping at green lights or when there is no stop sign or red light;
• Getting confused by traffic signals;
• Running stop signs or red lights;
• Having accidents or side-swiping other cars when driving or parking;
• Getting lost and calling someone for directions; and,
When you do have concerns about your own or a loved one’s driving, one option is to request a driving evaluation, which can be performed at a rehabilitation center, driving school, or state licensing agency.
There are also physical therapy centers that can run tests to measure a person’s reaction time and vision, along with testing the ability to safely drive through an obstacle course.
Knowing this, in my weekly calls home to Mom and Dad recently, I said to each I had a “serious, but personal” topic for them. I related what other people I know have been experiencing, and asked them to be honest “when that time comes.”
It would be life changing, even risking isolation. We would have to adapt a lot of things, one as simple as a trip to the grocery store.
Even I am noticing from my own driving — some 30 or more years younger than some of these folks — changes in my abilities.
In the end, this is not about you.
It is about the lives you will affect or save.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
