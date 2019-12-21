Wednesday’s House vote for the impeachment of President Trump was almost anti-climactic. After so many days of hearings and speeches, it became obvious to me what would happen there.
The latest surprise was that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly will wait to submit the results to the Senate until it is “favorable.” Does that mean she may never do so, because Republicans control that chamber?
I don’t know — the whole thing is all regrettable, no matter which side of the aisle you favor.
But then there’s history and how so many people do not know what has truly happened. (This is where you can be the brain of the holiday party.)
My informal poll asked 10 friends, family and area residents: How many presidents have been impeached?
Nine of them said, after Wednesday night’s vote, three: Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.
Sorry, wrong.
Trump joined Andrew Johnson and Clinton as the only presidents who have been impeached; Johnson and Clinton were both later acquitted by the Senate, I learned from a simple internet search.
Nixon was not actually impeached. The House Judiciary Committee approved three articles of impeachment in late July 1974 but Nixon resigned in early August of that year (after fully releasing the “smoking gun” of a surveillance tape) — before a full House vote or Senate trial could take place.
Imagine that. For so long, people thought Nixon was impeached. I thought so, too.
(By the way, the one person who answered differently said four, naming Andrew Jackson, Nixon, Clinton and Trump. And Wednesday’s impeachment vote alone does not remove Trump from office.).
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
Tim, thank you for your thoughts!
