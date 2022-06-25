Don’t be shocked if you go somewhere and they request that you wear a mask.
I went for blood work this week, and the office had signs up about masking up. I get it – even if you consider that a health care office is one of the most likely places you can catch something (sick people go there more than anywhere).
That’s right. Honor the wishes of places still masking up for covid and other ailments.
Question: Of the dozen people who were in the waiting room, two or three were not wearing a mask; why would that be — even when it is posted?
• PARTING SHOT – It is better to trust the man who is sometimes in error than the one who is never in doubt.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
