OK, we all love to complain about our state’s drivers, but what about their honesty? I am not talking about speeding; think: confessing to damaging someone’s car. Let’s face it, driving a car is fraught with potential issues; worrying about where and how to park, making sure you keep to the speed limit, and, of course, trying not to run into another vehicle.
In a recent survey of 3,000 drivers, 82% of Arizona drivers say they would do the right thing and confess to the damage by leaving a note with contact details, placing them among the most honest in America. An incredible 91% of drivers in Utah and Arkansas would come clean too. (The least honest drivers appear to be in South Dakota.)
Unfortunately, as a nation, it seems we’re less honest than we’d care to admit. A substantial 1 in 3 say they wouldn’t ’fess up if this happened and would leave without writing a note or their leaving contact details.
How honest are you? Either way, doesn’t that say something about you … or us as a society?
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, a sister newspaper of Today’s News-Herald. He is a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
(1) comment
That’s sad!, if I smack you across the face, I’m going to be proud! Let you know, I meant to strike you!! Those that won’t own up to their actions should have consequences, period!
