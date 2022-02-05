School districts here in Arizona are facing a quandary. This spring, unless the legislature enacts a spending-limit exemption by March 1, they will have to cut about 17% from their budgets.
Meaning, school districts across the state will not be allowed to spend 17% of their allocated budgets for the 2021-22 school year, which ends in June.
That’s 17% of the total in the last part of the fiscal year, and experts have said it could result in school closures. Keep in mind that 85% of their money goes for faculty and staff.
For now, educators are waiting on the lawmakers in Phoenix, where the House and Senate appear no closer to voting on this measure that will require a two-thirds majority to suspend.
Here is the irony: the 1980 spending limit was enacted by voters. It has received exemptions three times. This time lawmakers are upset over Proposition 208, which would help pay for education through taxes on the rich. It too was enacted by voters (52% to 48%), but those in the legislature are taking this out on the school districts.
Ill-conceived. Poorly targeted. Not a good gambit on the part of the lawmakers, whether in COVID times or not.
Whether you or the lawmakers didn’t like the #RedForED teacher-salary protests, they’re holding hostage the true victims: students in districts; with charters not affected, this is not across the board.
Get busy, legislators..
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
