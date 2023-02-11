Arizona schools won’t be shutting down before the end of this academic year because of the state spending cap. Yea!
The Senate (23-7) gave final approval on Wednesday, Feb. 8, lifting the constitutional spending cap for education for the current school year.
That vote, after action by the House one day earlier, ensures that schools will not have to cut about 17% from their current annual budgets in the next four months.
To clarify, this is money (millions) they have already received. And they are operating under a 1980 voter-approved spending limit that, despite adjustments for inflation and growth, does not account for lawmakers giving schools more money in the past seven years to try and make up for prior cuts.
The question is whether legislators will fix the problem for good, adjusting or nixing the draconian 1980 cap.
Still, some supporters of HCR 2001 said they are not happy with public schools’ academic results, and they want more transparency on how the money is being spent, Capitol Media Services reported.
Let’s get this straight: with all of the audits they do, and finance awards they win, public schools are not being transparent? I don’t see it that way.
Academic results: with how the pandemic screwed up the state testing that measures student performance, they’re comparing apples and oranges (with some of those going bad and spoiling the basket, err … bottom line).
It seems state officials want it both ways — to look good to voters when giving money to schools (as required by the Arizona Constitution), but they begrudgingly relax the cap and add they’re not happy.
I don’t think they understand the business of schools or the requirements they’re saddled with, and do not fully listen to public school leaders when they testify about legislation.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier and a former resident of Lake Havasu City.
