Let’s talk about guns – specifically taking them to the courthouse plaza. Yes, it is legal to open-carry in Arizona. Yes, we all have the right to freedom of speech.
However, I have always been taught, if you point a gun at something you better be ready to kill it.
At a recent protest, I did not see anyone pointing weapons and many of the counter-protesters were retired law enforcement; but, not all were. However, the mere act of taking a gun into a volatile place is like carrying matches around gasoline pumps.
It is like brandishing a weapon in a fist-fight – not good to do. Then, even as a Second Amendment supporter, I say the carrying of weapons by those who were rudely engaging with BLM protesters was for one thing only: intimidation.
The people who carried weapons and stood away from the crowd – with the intention of protecting local businesses – acted in a more acceptable way.
Those who did so among the protesters, not so good.
Imagine what could have happened if one weapon had gone off (note, guns don’t just go off and matches don’t light themselves, but you get the idea).
Absolute bedlam.
Tim Wiederaenders is an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu Citiy resident.
