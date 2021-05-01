As a nearly 35-year journalist I can pinpoint the night — 29 years ago — when my feelings for first-responders grew into, let’s call it, true “respect.”
I was the crime and fire reporter for the Lake Havasu City Herald. My fire-department-issued beeper (remember those?) went off at about 1 a.m. An inebriated speed-boat driver did not know about the island in the lake and hit it full speed.
I had just dozed off, got up and grabbed my shoes and camera, and went to the scene. I didn’t get the shoes on until I pulled up to see the carnage. Just as I was finishing there, the beeper went off again: simple (if there is such a thing) house fire across town.
Already up and out, I figured I’d cover that too.
A short time later, at about 3:30 a.m., and on my way home, two cars hit head-on just north of Lake Havasu City on Highway 95. One person involved was dead, three others injured seriously. I was there too.
After that call came the final one of this all-night affair: a house fire involving a car, ammo and propane stored in the garage; the firemen foamed the inside of the garage before flames got to that part of the structure (it looked like a winter wonderland) preventing explosions.
It happened all in one night, and mostly the same crews responding to call after call. We were all pooped — them, of course, more than me.
I remember they were surprised I was there each time. Reporters there didn’t often get out at night — photos are not great (because of the darkness); yet, it made for a good story, “Four rescue calls, five hurt; all is well now,” the headline read in the next edition.
It was not lost on me that the first-responders, including the police and DPS, dealt with four different situations, all with flawless professionalism — one after the other. They did what was needed like it was old-hat, as though they’d “been there, done that” before.
I learned it comes down to training. First-responders don’t sit around just waiting for calls, they practice for nights like that. When they arrive, the crews know what needs to be done.
For me, all of this is why I like to let readers know when first-responders are training. It sends the message they’re on the job and ready for the calls.
Many people look upon public safety as they do water — they worry only when water does not come from the tap. First-responders are mostly unseen, until needed — often out of sight, out of mind, except as something for which they need to pull to the side of the road.
Think sometime about what’s behind the scenes, folks. Call it continuing education, like what a doctor or teacher pursues. I am thankful they do it!
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor at the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated newspaper of Today’s News-Herald.
