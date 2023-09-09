It has always been my belief that what politicians do, we often don’t see the true impact until 12 to 24 months later (sometimes longer).
That concept was born from an interview I did many years ago with John Wettaw, who was a Republican state representative from 1972 to 1992 and a state senator from 1993 until his retirement in 2001. He was from Flagstaff and died in December 2018.
Wettaw had complained that then-Gov. Fife Symington, who was in office 1991-97, was wanting to cut taxes (again) to stimulate the economy. Wettaw stated the effects of the first one or two cuts had not yet reached Arizona residents’ wallets. (True, at the time.)
With that in mind, consider:
Current-Gov. Katie Hobbs, at an event in Phoenix that focused on workforce trends and tangible workforce solutions, touted her commitment to investing in education (K-12 and higher education) to prepare students for the future.
It is wonderful she wants to “provide the training and access necessary so that all Arizonans can participate in our thriving economy.” She also lauded at the Mesa groundbreaking of Google’s new data center campus: “The groundbreaking of this facility goes to show that our momentum is not going anywhere.” (Whatever that means!)
It is my belief she can thank our former governor, Doug Ducey, and the GOP-led Legislature.
The memories of my Wettaw interview came flooding back recently, when multiple readers wrote in to defend Hobbs and cheer her policies.
Tim Wiederaenders is the editor for the Prescott Daily Courier. He previously worked as editor of Lake Havasu City Herald in the early 1990s.
