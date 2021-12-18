I cannot let this one pass. A comment I received recently: “Fox News is banned from Canada because it doesn’t pass their standard for being ‘news.’ It is considered lies and propaganda. It doesn’t pass ‘the truth test.’ You can thank Ronald Reagan for passing the Freedom of Information Act dummying down the smell test in America. In Canada, they have moral and legal standards. News must be forthright and factual. Commentary is allowed, of course, but it must be real, not based on slander and lies.”
While I admire this person’s zest for the truth, as well as the desire for quality news, let’s not forget a few things:
1 – The First Amendment in the United States.
For too long I have heard the conservative talk show hosts complain that presidents Obama and Biden will bring back the Fairness Doctrine — a policy the Federal Communications Commission introduced in 1949 that required the holders of broadcast licenses to both present controversial issues of public importance and to do it in a manner that was, in the commission’s view, honest, equitable and balanced.
The biggest stumbling blocks were providing adequate coverage to public issues and that coverage must be fair in reflecting opposing views. By the way, the Fairness Doctrine should not be confused with the Equal Time rule, which deals only with political candidates. And, remember, these are directed wholly toward broadcasters.
2 – The conservative talking heads, by the way, believe the Fairness Doctrine would shut them down. No, it would force them to offer fair commentary, especially opposing views. ... But they do that already.
That’s right. Anyone can call in, anyone can level that playing field themselves. And, anyone can change the channel — or scream later at passing cars from a corner soapbox.
Another commenter said it best: “Yeah, too bad we have that pesky First Amendment. Why are liberals so terrified by one news outlet that is not ridiculously biased for their side? I think NPR has an obvious liberal bias (as does CNBC) but I don’t call for censorship of them. I actually believe in the Constitution. Sad, but predictable.”
Now, I am not going to condone the assumptions of either one of them, nor their tit-for-tat dialogue. However, one conservative talk show host (whose name I cannot recall) pointed out two things just after one of Obama’s victories:
• Few liberal talk shows exist (or survive), and
• The pendulum swings with the president.
Both are facts, even today.
The bottom line is to think about it this way: whether you like it or not, one may be left, one right, and both can be true. But what happened to compromise? Why must there be a side I have to take? Talk it over and come to an agreement.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and editor of the Prescott Daily Courier, an affiliated publication of Today’s News-Herald.
