There are “forever chemicals” found in some water wells wells. In researching this topic, many people have said to me, “Just switch to bottled water.”
Not so fast.
A quick online check of companies’ sources for their bottled products finds that bottled water comes from a variety of sources, including many of the same sources as tap water!
“Sometimes the water you can buy in a bottle is simply public tap water that has been enhanced in some way, such as changing the mineral content.
Other sources of bottled water include springs, wells and surface waters,” according to a government health site.
Folks, that means the traces of PFAS (those chemicals that can cause cancer and are being found in water sources across the country — from sources such as food, commercial household products, fabrics, and fire-fighting foams, among others) could also be in … bottled water.
This is contamination measured in the parts per trillion, at the recommendation of the EPA. Few labs in the country test that fine.
While the EPA is expected to refine its measuring standards, please know that tap and bottled water generally have the same quality standards.
Here’s one of the sources for where water is bottled: https://www.businessinsider.com/animated-map-bottled-water-springs-dasani-aquafina-2016-10.
Side note, I wish I had the foresight many, many years ago to bottle and sell water. “Yea, let’s sell water, the most basic product!” It seems almost a scam, and some people are devoted only to one brand.
Imagine how rich you could be.
Tim Wiederaenders is editor of the Prescott Daily Courier and a former Lake Havasu City resident.
