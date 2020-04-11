The ballyhooed state budget surplus of two months ago is gone. In the news today is how the coronavirus has hit the state revenues hard — to the point that, after spending the $1 billion excess, state lawmakers and the governor are still facing a potential $1.1 billion shortfall. Hmmm, good thing we have that nearly $1 billion in the Rainy Day fund. How quickly things change.
• QUESTION — I like it and get it that Gov. Doug Ducey is calling for people flying to Arizona need to self-quarantine for 14 days; makes sense, especially if they’re coming from New York or other states that are hot spots for COVID-19.
We’re hearing though it comes with difficulties — first, the traveler could originate from New York, but their connecting flight might be Denver or Kansas or Atlanta. That is detail not always available to officials.
Also, sources are saying there is a FAA rule that says airports and employees there can’t tell arrivals to self-quarantine. Along the lines of everyone needing to get along with each other, how about everyone doing their part in this pandemic? We praise human kindness and how society has so many highlights; why can’t travelers — or all of those among us here — just do their part, … be smart, wear a mask, social distance, etc.?
This is where lawmakers try to legislate common sense, enacting a law making something a crime. I wish everyone cared about everyone else.
Tomorrow it could be your grandparent(s), wife/husband or child who contracts the virus, through no fault of your own but because some dolt did not care. Nice.
Tim Wiederaenders is a former Lake Havasu City resident and an editor for the Prescott Daily Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.